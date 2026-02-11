Marvel Contest of Champions adds M'Baku and Blue Marvel for Black History Month

And some love in the air...

M’Baku and Blue Marvel debut on Feb 12th and 26th, respectively

The Lunar New Year sees the return of the Squad Builder co-op mode

Newbies can claim a 14-day supply drop featuring 10 free Champions

Black History Month is taking centre stage in Marvel Contest of Champions this February, but it’s arriving alongside a pretty busy stretch of seasonal updates. Between new Champions, Lunar New Year quests, and a Valentine’s Day sale, Kabam is stacking a few different celebrations into one long run across the Battlerealm.

The stars of this year’s Black History Month will be M’Baku and Blue Marvel. M’Baku arrives first on February 12th, bringing Wakandan tradition and brute force into the mix, while Blue Marvel follows on the 26th with his cosmic presence and heavy backstory. If you’re thinking about where they might fit into your current lineup, our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list is worth a look.

Black History Month also introduces a Vibranium Victories bundle aimed at newer Summoners. Anyone starting fresh during the event window can unlock a 14-day supply drop packed with Champions like Black Panther, Storm, Shuri, and Miles Morales, alongside a steady stream of upgrade materials.

Lunar New Year brings Squad Builder back into rotation too, running from February 11th through March 4th. The mode first appeared last year, and this version leans into co-op play with Red Envelope Crystals and a shot at rare rewards like a 7-Star Goldpool.

Then there’s the Valentine’s Day sale kicking off February 13th, adding limited bundles and new 7-Star opportunities for anyone looking to strengthen their roster. On top of all that, Alliance Quests are shifting into a new Meta Weeks format, rewarding heroes that grow stronger over time and encouraging you to experiment with different builds during the cycle.

It’s quite the packed month for Marvel Contest of Champions. So, if you're planning to jump in for any of these events, our Marvel Contest of Champions codes for February is a good start to ensure you don’t leave any freebies on the table.