Mariachis and Dwarfs lets you run your own forge

Mariachis and Dwarfs is a new idle title from game developer and publisher DrakkarTi. You’ll build a forge beneath the earth and upgrade it in various ways to improve production and earn more coins.

You can tap on your adorable dwarf workers to get them to do their jobs. For instance, one worker needs to load your forged creations into a box while another mans the elevator, bringing your work to the surface. Eventually, you'll be able to hire managers. Assigning a manager to a work area means you’ll no longer have to tap workers in said area to get them to do their job as the manager will keep them working.

Levelling up your forge increases stats like the number of loaders, movement speed, and forge speed. Further, with each upgrade, you'll earn more coins. Of course, you'll also need to expand your forge as you go. To add new sections to your forge, you will need to unlock them by spending coins.

You can earn coins by selling the goods you make in the forge. It can take some time to earn enough coins to add a new section. However, it's well worth it since the higher level your forge is, the greater the amount of coins you can earn.

There’s more to the game than just upgrading your forge; you'll also explore maps and make strategic plans to conquer nearby territories. As your empire expands, you’ll build and upgrade new forges while enjoying the upbeat mariachi soundtrack. Your dwarven workers will even hammer in time to the music.

Mariachis and Dwarfs is available now on Google Play and is coming soon to the App Store. You can learn more about this new adventure game by visiting the developer's official website or by following them on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, or Instagram.