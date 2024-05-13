Mariachis and Dwarfs lets you manage a mine and expand your kingdom across an idle adventure, out now on Android

Forge swords and shields to maximise your profits

Drakkar TI has officially launched Mariachis and Dwarfs, offering a colourful idle adventure that lets you flex your management skills within a mine filled with - as the title suggests - blacksmith dwarfs and mariachis. You're tasked with building your kingdom and defending it, with an iOS version that's currently under development as well.

In Mariachis and Dwarfs, you can look forward to forging a variety of items to make your kingdom prosper. You'll need to expand your forge as well to equip yourself to conquer more territories, and as you manage the day-to-day operations of your kingdom, you'll need to optimise your workshop to make the most of your profits from different tools and weapons.

You'll also need to hire craftsmen to evolve your workshop. Then, you can explore the maps around you and engage in combat to conquer and expand. All these boast a convenient idle element to keep things low-pressure.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Mariachis and Dwarfs on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also expect an iOS version to follow, as it's currently under development at the moment. The game offers multi-language support in English, Portuguese, and Spanish as well.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.