Marvel Contest of Champions trims down the chaos for Alliance War Season 62

As we roll into the end of the year, Marvel Contest of Champions is dialling things back a bit for Alliance War Season 62, which is set to be a compact five-week stretch that’s cutting down the usual grind without skimping on the action.

This round brings three weeks of on-season matches instead of the usual twelve, and a few tweaks to help things flow a little smoother on the battlefield. The season’s trimming the qualifying threshold too as you’ll only need to take part in four wars to snag those seasonal rewards.

Map-wise, some notorious pain points have been sanded down. The infamously punishing Node 16 has been reworked to tone down its Aggression: Fury antics, replacing it with Blood in the Water mechanics that make smart timing and debuff control more important than sheer endurance.

Elsewhere, Node 49’s restrictive setup has been loosened up with a friendlier version of Polka Dot Power, giving champions who rely on passive damage a proper chance to shine.

If you’re keeping score, the blacklist and whitelist updates are where things get spicy. Elite-tier alliances won’t be seeing Nico Minoru or Spider-Woman this time, while Franken-Castle, Shang-Chi, Blade, and Viv Vision are among the approved heavy-hitters ready for war.

So, if your main got benched this round, it might be time to rethink your roster.

Season 62’s already in its pre-season phase ahead of the November 12th kick-off, and it seems Kabam’s goal here is balance – fewer headaches, fairer fights, and a cleaner end-of-year stretch for alliances.

Season 62's already in its pre-season phase ahead of the November 12th kick-off, and it seems Kabam's goal here is balance – fewer headaches, fairer fights, and a cleaner end-of-year stretch for alliances.