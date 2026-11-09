MapleStory: Idle continues to celebrate its first anniversary with new classes and events

MapleStory: Idle RPG is continuing to celebrate over a year of service

Two new classes, Blaze Wizard and Dawn Warrior, debut

Not to mention growth events for both new and existing players!

When it comes to overseas MMOs, MapleStory is one which is massively popular in its native Korea, but which until now hasn't really cut through with a mainstream Western audience. But MapleStory: Idle RPG has been one of Nexon's first steps into a game with global appeal, and is continuing its first anniversary celebrations!

As you might expect, MapleStory: Idle RPG's celebratory first anniversary events include plenty of new ways to upgrade your character. Whether that's the 1st Anniversary Salon Special Mission, Salon Ring Workshop or Anniversary Shop, through to December 16th you'll be able to nab plenty of new rewards and growth material.

Maple Syrup

Of course, that's only a small portion of what's available too! MapleStory: Idle RPG is also introducing two new character classes with the Dawn Warrior and Blaze Wizard. You'll be able to change over to those new classes freely, if you want to give them a go.

Not only that, but there's the introduction of Monster Park Extreme, offering the opportunity to net plenty of EXP in a four-player dungeon. That's on top of Guild Bounties and the aforementioned anniversary rewards running through to mid-December.

But what if you're a complete newcomer to MapleStory: Idle RPG? Well, lucky you because you won't be going without new stuff either. Those jumping in for the first time can benefit from the New Character Growth event (available until January 6th) and the Growth Challenge for New Players (running until December 16th).

Whatever way you choose to approach it, the first anniversary of MapleStory: Idle RPG is a great opportunity to jump back in, or give it a go for the first time!

And if you're looking to see what other great mobile games have been making waves in the meantime, we've got you sorted. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our choice picks!