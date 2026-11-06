Ares: The Iron Vanguard's new update sees you and 15 other players take on a giant flying robot

Ares: The Iron Vanguard is adding in a brand new raid against Arcarion

The enormous flying robot can be challenged by up to 15 players at once

A suite of new events helps you get ready to face him

Ares: The Iron Vanguard offers a mashup of ARPG action and heavy metal fun with its giant power-suits and robotic enemies. Now, in its latest update, Ares: The Iron Vanguard is offering up brand-new cooperative content with the introduction of the Abyss Raid, which will challenge even the most experienced guilds already established!

The Abyss Raid is a 15-player (yes, you read that right) cooperative boss battle against Arcarion, an enormous flying robot inspired by deep-sea creatures. You'll need to work together to evade its damaging abilities while destroying cores scattered around the battlefield to take down Arcarion before it takes down you.

On the vanguard

To mark the launch, Ares: The Iron Vanguard has also introduced the Arcarion Deployment Check-In event that runs until November 24th, offering a variety of rewards for those who log in across the 14-day calendar. Meanwhile, Arcarion Deployment Missions will offer further goodies for completing raids or other guild activities.

Naturally, if you're jumping back into Ares: The Iron Vanguard, or have even been playing for a while, you might want to rework some of your build. So the Combat Power Upgrade Missions will be a welcome way to do so, where you can earn materials to rework your abilities and equipment, letting you alter your builds for this new raid.

All in all, it's a pretty decent update that feeds further into the power fantasy of giant robots smacking each other around, which Ares: The Iron Vanguard leans into. So, jump in today and check out these limited-time events running until November 24th!

In the meantime though, if you fancy some more action across worlds of sci-fi and fantasy, we have you covered. Simply check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some choice picks of adventures to be had, both action-packed and more laid-back!