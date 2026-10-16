MapleStory: Idle RPG celebrates first anniversary by granting you a new weapon grade

MapleStory: Idle RPG celebrates over a year of service with new events

Take on the Pink Beans in the newest guild raid, and grab new Eternity grade weaponry

Or dive into a suite of seasonal events to celebrate autumn!

With how popular MapleStory has been with fans in South Korea and beyond, it seems almost inevitable that they would dip their toes into the idle RPG. And MapleStory: Idle RPG has proved to be pretty popular as a result, as it now celebrates its first anniversary with a suite of in-game events!

The event includes a brand new guild raid against the Pink Beans. Going live on October 16th, it pits you against the titular monsters with up to seven other members. Clearing it will earn you in-game rewards and an exclusive medal, while the newly added Eternity-grade weaponry offers even stronger equipment to help you out.

Pinky promise

The Romeo & Juliet party quest is also set to receive the new Chaos difficulty mode, alongside the 'Burning Up' sub-event running from October 22nd to November 4th that boosts the chance of earning rewards from the quest.

And of course, given it's Halloween, the update wouldn't be complete without a few seasonal events to enjoy as well! The Witch's Candy Gift runs until November 4th, offering daily quests and special boosters for duplicates. The October Night event and October Night Attendance Events, meanwhile, both run until November 4th and offer further goodies to players.

The Idle RPG genre is one which is extremely popular, so it's significant that MapleStory still manages to stand out. But for a game which sprung from one of the most storied MMOs out there, it seems only fitting, so dive in for the Halloween season and celebrate MapleStory: Idle RPG's anniversary.

If you find MapleStory: Idle RPG to be fun, then you may decide to dip your toes into other RPGs available on mobile. In which case, don't get caught up trawling through the App Store! Instead, check out our list of the best RPGs on iOS, where we've gathered some choice picks.