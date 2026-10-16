Agent A lets you infiltrate a retro spy villain’s hideout for free this week on Epic Games Store mobile

The name's La Rouge. Ruby La Rouge.

Explore Ruby La Rouge’s retro-futuristic hideout

Solve around 100 inventory puzzles and secrets

Claim all five chapters free before October 22nd

Every spy film villain seems to own the same house. Sunken lounge, a wall that slides away to reveal something it shouldn’t, and at least one chair that spins round slowly at the worst possible moment. Agent A drops you into Ruby La Rouge’s version of that place, and this week it won’t cost you a thing on the Epic Games Store.

Agent A is a point-and-click puzzler built around escape rooms. You’re poking through Ruby’s hideaway, pocketing hidden objects, and working out where each one actually goes, with plenty of retro-futuristic contraptions standing in your way. Spotting what looks out of place matters too, since a lot of the solutions rely on something you clocked a few rooms earlier.

The entire experience is split into five chapters, running from A puzzle in disguise through to The final blow, with 35 environments to explore and escape. That’s roughly 100 inventory puzzles, hidden objects, and secrets spread across them, plus 30 achievements if you’re the type to chase those.

Ruby is apparently no spy to be taken lightly, though I’m not convinced anyone called Ruby La Rouge is meant to be taken entirely seriously. It’s a spy thriller, or a spy pastiche, somewhere between the two. Everything’s styled after the 1960s, which happens to be the only sensible decade for this.

Agent A is free on the Epic Games Store until October 22nd, on Android and on iOS in the EU. If you haven’t set up the mobile storefront yet, our guide on how to download from the Epic Games Store walks you through it. Grab it before the week’s out, and it’s yours to keep.

Once Ruby’s been dealt with, our list of the best puzzle games on Android has a few more Bond-like hideouts to pick apart.