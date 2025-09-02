Kingdom Rush Battles now has an official launch date, prepping you for some multiplayer tower defence mayhem

Time for some subtle sabotage

Defend your towers against endless hordes

Sabotage your opponent's defence

Launching on October 9th

Kingdom Rush Battles is launching next month, so I can already tell exactly how my October will go. The colourful multiplayer has officially announced its launch date, which means that on October 9th, you can look forward to sabotaging your enemies with pesky curses while trying your hardest to keep your own kingdom intact.

It's PvP tower defence mayhem set in the popular Kingdom Rush universe, so if you've always been a fan of the franchise - or you simply take pleasure in ruining someone else's day - this might just be your cup of tea. And if you're keen on honing your treacherous tricks, our guide on the best boosters and debuffs in Kingdom Rush Battles should be just the thing.

Essentially, this adds a terribly sneaky twist to your average tower defence in that you'll need to make sure the other player loses in order for you to win. It's not just about surviving the endless hordes of orcs charging towards your base - you'll also need to hurl pesky flying goblins and rain fireballs from above over on your opponent's side, all to make sure they fail in trying to keep their kingdom safe.

If the orcs manage to invade their kingdom before they invade yours, you win - which is why your powers of sabotage must be on point if you want to come out on top.

Pre-registration is now open if you're curious, and if you want to get a head start, we've got a handy Kingdom Rush Battles best towers guide as well as a list of tips on the best heroes in Kingdom Rush Battles.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.