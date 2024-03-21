Monsters Never Cry codes (March 2024)

Mythril, mana, gems, Egg Coins and a lot of other extraordinary gifts await when you redeem any of the Monsters Never Cry codes that we have listed.

If there’s one thing that we can all appreciate about today’s mobile games, it’s that many of them offer free rewards through gift codes. Released by a game’s developer, gift codes can net you all sorts of rewards to enhance your experience. Luckily, Monsters Never Cry developer BOLTRAY Games has jumped on the gift code bandwagon so you can give your Devil Legion an edge over the competition. Below is a list of currently active Monsters Never Cry codes.

If you've been following us for a while, you'll know that we are very meticulous with our codes, making sure they are updated at all times, so bookmark this page and keep revisiting it every once in a while to check what's new. And if you're playing other games as well, we have a vast collection of similar lists, including My Heroes: Dungeon Raid codes, Apex Racer codes that will get you in-game cash, gold and other gifts, and many others. But enough talk, let's head straight into it.

Monsters Never Cry codes that are working

LORD111 - 500k Mythril,1,000 Gold, 200K Mana and 300 Gems

How to redeem codes?

To redeem Monsters Never Cry codes, tap your profile icon in the upper left corner. Next, tap on Redeem Rewards, then enter the code into the text box and tap Confirm. You'll see a pop-up showing your rewards if the code is valid. To learn more about the game, join the Discord Community or follow the game on Facebook

About the Game

Monsters Never Cry is an idle RPG where you play as a Demon Lord attempting to rebuild the Exiles City. You’ll build your Devil Legion and defeat the Hero Kings’ warriors as you attempt to change your destiny. You will work with other players to learn the truth behind the Askr invasion.

In Monsters Never Cry, you collect Fel Eggs, which you can hatch to gain new monsters. Monster attributes are randomly generated, so you never know what you’ll get. If you are lucky, you may even hatch a rare, shiny, mutated monster.