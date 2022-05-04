Machinika Museum adds new puzzles and more in latest content update for the machine-themed mystery puzzle game

Littlefield Studio and PID Games have announced an upcoming content update for Machinika Museum, their mystery puzzle game on mobile and on PC. Titled "The Lost Machines", the latest content update will bring players new headscratchers to challenge this May 10th.

In Machinika Museum, players can encounter beautifully mysterious machines that are not of this world while trying their hardest to fix them using logic and observation. The latest content update will not only add two new unique machines for players to tinker around with, but it will also welcome more innovative puzzles as well as the mysterious "Network".

In particular, the "Network" is a machine that has a mind of its own, and players have to do everything they can to see if they can go head-to-head with its intelligence level. With the latest content update comes the fan-fave planetarium as a chapter of its own as well.­

If you're eager to give the new updates a go for yourself, you can download Machinika Museum on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Players who already bought the mobile game can access the additional content for free. The game also features seven additional languages, namely Polish, Brazilian, Japanese, Russian, Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

­You can also check out the game on the official website for more info, try it out on its official Steam page, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

