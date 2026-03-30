Ludwig II - Virtual: Neuschwanstein lets you explore the so-called fairytale castle in VR

A few spires short of a tower

Dive into a world of historical wonder with the newly released VR title Ludwig II: Neuschwanstein

Explore the real-world castle and famous historical attraction in superb detail

Learn about the life of the so-called 'mad king' and other historical tidbits

Europe has had more than its fair share of mad monarchs from antiquity and even into the modern day. But few have as interesting a legacy or as relatively benign in eccentricity as Ludwig II of Bavaria, otherwise known as the Swan King. And it's his iconic folly you'll explore in the new VR game, Ludwig II: Neuschwanstein.

I use the word 'folly' in the old-fashioned sense, meaning an expensive and ultimately pointless vanity project. Neuschwanstein was undoubtedly that, as the enormous castle was the inspiration for the iconic castles featured at Disney theme parks.

It was also very, very expensive, and Ludwig II's obsession with projects such as these and his lavish patronising of the arts (including famed composer Richard Wagner) undoubtedly contributed to his very suspicious diagnosis of insanity and subsequent death.

But the joke's on his critics, as in the years since Ludwig has been appraised as something of a dreamer. And while he didn't live to see it, the Neuschwanstein castle has become a world-famous tourist attraction you can explore in VR-Dynamix's Ludwig II: Neuschwanstein.

Feeling Dynamix

While it's undoubtedly niche in terms of appeal, from everything I've seen of the materials for this virtual exploration of Neuschwanstein, it'll undoubtedly be of particular interest to historical and architectural enthusiasts.

The interiors are rendered in superb detail, and you'll be able to dig into a wealth of historical detail about the layout of the castle, not to mention other oddities from the time period, such as the concept airship developed by aviator Gustav Koch. While you will need to make a purchase to access all the content, even the small snapshots that are available are undoubtedly impressive.

Speaking of impressive, have you happened to check in on our list of the best mobile games of 2026? That's where we've listed some of the best new releases so far this year for you to peruse!