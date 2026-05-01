Ludus hits 10 million downloads, with new Divisions seasonal event underway

It's a mad match to the top

Ten million downloads and counting

Divisions event keeps things spicy every cycle

Earn daily progression points as you go along

How is it possible for franchises to garner a whopping 10 million downloads, really? That number just always feels mind-blowing to me, but I suppose if you're the free-to-play auto-battler Ludus, achieving that kind of feat ain't no thang.

The real-time PvP strategy has also apparently grabbed 74.6% year-over-year revenue increase - and I'm not even going to pretend to understand those numbers, either. Suffice it to say it's got a lot going for it, and it's been steadily evolving to give players what they want.

This includes the Divisions seasonal event that was introduced in March, where groups of over 20 competitors duke it out to claim the top spot for cool rewards. This works on a per-cycle basis, and at the end of each one, the top five contenders can be promoted to upper Divisions.

If you happen to be ranked between 6th place and 15th place, you get to keep your current tier. But below that, you'll get demoted if you don't meet the minimum threshold. I suppose that really raises the stakes if you don't want to fall behind.

As for the mechanics of Divisions, you can challenge others with Attack Coupons, while also using raid statues to siphon rating points. Revenge is sweet, as they say, so if you're looking for some payback, the aptly named "Payback Attack" lets you recover lost ratings as well.

All this contributes to your Victories Gauge, so you'd best keep progressing daily to unlock rewards at the end of the season.

If that's the kind of cutthroat competition that gets you going, you might want to take a peek at our Ludus tier list to make sure your lineup is in tip-top shape. And while you're at it, why not grab these extra resources from our list of Ludus codes before you head out?