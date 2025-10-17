Ludus: Merge Arena adds MMA star Alexander Volkov ahead of his appearance in UFC 321

Ludus adds MMA fighter Alexander Volkov as a special playable character on October 22nd

Volkov’s hero card features combat abilities inspired by his real fighting style

The collaboration includes a #LudusXDrago fan challenge with UFC 321 tickets

Every now and then, something a little unexpected drops into the world of mobile strategy, and this one’s worth a double take. Ludus: Merge Arena is adding an actual MMA fighter to its lineup - none other than Alexander “Drago” Volkov. Yes, the real guy. The same heavyweight who’s about to enter the octagon at UFC 321 later this month.

Rather than a quick cameo or a reskinned unit, Volkov’s arrival feels more personal. His in-game version was designed with his own input, capturing that same slow-burn power and patience that define his fighting style. There’s flair too - a fiery visual frame, a crown motif, and an astral buff that lasts for a full hundred days. Subtle, it isn’t?

The collaboration runs from October 22nd through October 27th, so it’s a fairly short window to bring Drago into your squad. His moveset mirrors his real-world balance of control and endurance, making him a tactical addition rather than just a novelty pick. It’s an odd crossover, sure, but a strangely fitting one for a battler built around precision and timing.

And if you’re the sort to squeeze every bit of value out of an event, don’t skip the Ludus promo codes while you’re at it; they’ll get you some extra goodies to mess around with during the collab!

There’s also a social spin to all this: the #LudusXDrago challenge. Post a short training clip or workout video showing how you “train with Ludus,” tag it by October 20th, and Volkov himself will pick the winners. The top prizes include a trip to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321, a signed glove, and a few in-game hero rewards for good measure.

You can check out the crossover now in Ludus: Merge Arena, available for free on mobile. Visit the Facebook page as well to stay up to date on all things Ludus.