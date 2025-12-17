Ludus: Merge Arena celebrates 8 million installs for the PvP card battler

What a way to end the year

8 million installs and counting

Community engagement remains solid

More updates to come

A million installs is no easy feat on mobile - even more so when it's eight million, which is exactly what Ludus: Merge Arena is celebrating today. The PvP strategy boasts regular updates and plenty of engagement with the community, which is likely why it's been downloaded as much as it has.

It's also been actively collaborating with different franchises over the past few months, with two heroes from Warcrow joining the fray in September. That offered everyone the opportunity to unlock Verena of Aurtigard and Uruk - and it's always a good day any time a new hero joins the fight.

In October, it was MMA fighter Alexander “Drago” Volkov who made the leap into the PvP battler as a playable hero. This ran from October 22nd to the 27th, and the fighter with the Heavyweight Division Rank #2 under his belt joined in with perfect timing, as he had a UFC 321 fight versus Jailton Almeida that month.

Perhaps what's most notable is Ludus' new Clan Wars, which was introduced in March to offer a massive expansion to how clan mechanics work. With the recurring event, clans were able to vie for coveted positions on the leaderboards across the globe, with bountiful rewards up for grabs for the most powerful ones.

I think it's safe to say that the card battler will keep going up from here, and if you're keen on joining the bandwagon, you can hit the ground running with these Ludus promo codes we've got listed just for you. It can't hurt to have a bunch of extra perks while you're duking it out with other deck-builders, right?

Or, if you're on the hunt for something else, why not have a look at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android too while you're at it?