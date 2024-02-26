Devil Slayer tips and hints
| Devil Slayer
If you want to slay the devil and his minions, you'll need these tips for Devil Slayer badly.
Devil Slayer is an action-packed idle role-playing game that puts you at the helm of a fierce supernatural hunter and plonks you down in the middle of a vicious battle against wave upon wave of undead monsters and other ungodly wretches.
With this being an idle title, you don't have direct control over your on-screen hero, who will automatically slice and dice a path through anything and everything that happens to make a move in his direction.
Your job, then, is to continually ensure your warrior is in the best possible position to complete his mission. That means you're in charge of character upgrades, skill enhancements and making sure he's equipped with the most deadly weaponry.
Battling hordes of minions from the depths of hell isn't easy, so we thought we'd offer a helping hand. Check out these three Devil Slayer tips and turn your demon defeater from a wimp into a warrior.
1
Tip #1 - Make sure you're armed with the best equipment
As you slay beasts and complete missions in Devil Slayer, you're rewarded with experience and a variety of items including a very useful artefact called devil stones, which allow you to perform summons.
Summons are how you unlock new equipment for your hero. You can choose to summon weapons, armour, boots or gloves, but the specific item that you receive will be completely random.
Whenever you do complete a summon, head straight to the equipment menu by tapping on the icon near the bottom of your screen and be sure that your hero is wearing the most powerful items that you currently own.
The sword your hero has equipped will affect his attack power and the armour, boots and gloves he's wearing will alter his base HP, attack speed and movement speed. In other words, better equipment equals a better chance to succeed in battle.
In summary, make sure you perform summons as soon as you earn enough devil stones to do so and don't forget to actually equip your latest and greatest items.
2
Tip #2 - Enhance absolutely everything
You can make your hero even stronger and more competent by enhancing his base stats and all of his equipment. You can do this through the slayer, absolute ring and equipment menus that are all near the bottom of your device's screen.
The slayer menu will allow you to spend stat points, which you earn every time that you progress five levels, to increase all four of your hero's stats: strength, dexterity, luck and constitution. These will boost your warrior's base attack power, attack speed, critical hit chance and his base HP.
The gold you earn as you play can be spent inside the absolute ring menu to further boost some of your champion's attributes, such as the amount of overall and critical hit damage that he can deal out to foes.
As mentioned in the previous tip, your weapon, armour, boots and gloves will influence your hero's stats. You can boost all of these stats by enhancing their corresponding piece of equipment using enhancement stones in the equipment menu.
Enhancing your character will really give you an edge in battle, so be sure to do it regularly.
3
Tip #3 - Don't be afraid to go on an adventure
If you tap on the adventure icon in the bottom-right of your device's screen, you can send your conqueror on a romp around various dungeons that all house strong beasts and plenty of treasures.
Dungeons are timed affairs so your hero will need to be strong enough to get in, slay any enemies he encounters and get back out before the clock ticks down to zero, but there are some great rewards up for grabs that'll make the extra effort worth your while.
You can bag yourself gold, bingo tickets, devil stones, enhancement stones, summon tickets and a variety of other goodies that you can then use to make your hero a better battler.
You can replay dungeons over and over again to unlock more and different rewards, but they do become progressively more difficult every time that you clear them.
Dungeons require entry tickets to get your foot in the door, but you can earn these frequently just for playing. If you do run out and you're absolutely itching to jump into an adventure, you can watch a quick ad to instantly replenish your tickets.
If idle games are your thirst-quenching cup of tea, you may want to take a look at the AEW: Rise to the Top tips and tips for Soul Strike! Idle RPG.