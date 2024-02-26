Devil Slayer tips and hints

If you want to slay the devil and his minions, you'll need these tips for Devil Slayer badly.

Devil Slayer is an action-packed idle role-playing game that puts you at the helm of a fierce supernatural hunter and plonks you down in the middle of a vicious battle against wave upon wave of undead monsters and other ungodly wretches.

With this being an idle title, you don't have direct control over your on-screen hero, who will automatically slice and dice a path through anything and everything that happens to make a move in his direction.

Your job, then, is to continually ensure your warrior is in the best possible position to complete his mission. That means you're in charge of character upgrades, skill enhancements and making sure he's equipped with the most deadly weaponry.

Battling hordes of minions from the depths of hell isn't easy, so we thought we'd offer a helping hand. Check out these three Devil Slayer tips and turn your demon defeater from a wimp into a warrior.