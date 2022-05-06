Love is... in small things is an emotional healing game from popular artist Puuung, out now on mobile

Lunosoft has announced the official release of Love is... in small things, a gorgeous healing game that showcases artist Puuung's lovely artwork and invites players to go on an emotional journey on mobile. The stress relief title features watercolour-themed visuals and a delightful soundtrack that's meant to complement the low-key nature of the game.

In Love is... in small things, players can expect to immerse themselves in breathtaking artworks that depict the everyday atmosphere of love. The hidden object game features puzzle pieces players can collect to build illustrations, which can then be set as a lovely wallpaper for players' devices.

As for the gameplay, players simply have to tap on the illustrations to smear paint from their fingertips and watch as the colours spread and complete the piece of art. There are over 300 levels to take on across 30 chapters, all with Puuung's original music playing softly in the background.

If you're eager to tap all of your stress and worries away, you can download Love is... in small things on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices to give it a go and see for yourself. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game's mechanics, visuals, and beautiful background score.

To know more about the artist, you can visit the official website for more info as well.

