5 new mobile games to try this week - May 5, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Fly&Poop
This premium game puts you in the shoes of a persistent pigeon who will stop at nothing to rescue Dovy, who's been kidnapped by nefarious forces. You'll have to enlist the help of the city folk to get to the highest skyscraper in the city and rescue her. Of course, while you can do your diligent part to help people out by delivering messages and the like, you can also poop on them, because why the heck not?
The game also features dangers lurking around every corner like fast cars and pesky cats. Thankfully, the visuals of the game are as vibrant and lighthearted as its theme, so while getting hit by a truck seems pretty painful, you won't have to feel too bad for poor little Chester - he's a trooper (and a pooper).
2
Love is...in small things
Stress relief games are always welcome in this chaotic world we live in today - even more so when that game packs an emotional punch to boot. This lighthearted hidden object title features gorgeous watercolour illustrations where you can collect puzzle pieces to set healing artwork as your phone's wallpaper.
The gameplay tasks players with smearing paint onto the artwork to complete each illustration across 30 chapters and more than 300 levels. Apart from the central narrative that revolves around love, the title also boasts Puuung's original musical tones in the background, complementing the healing nature of the game.
3
Chloe Puzzle Game
This charming pixel art puzzle game features adorable visuals across 72 puzzles, with each puzzle boasting its own unique logic that will put players' wits to the test. Every puzzle features a new design where players have to get Chloe and Bunny safely to their Targets, and while things may seem simple at first, the game has a wide variety of difficulties that will keep players on their toes at every level.
The game's difficulty level increases as you progress through the puzzles, all set in a delightful Toy world with more than 20 Toys in the cast. The puzzle game also features a black and white mode, and is playable either in portrait or landscape orientation.
4
Dark Eden M
Wemade's online horror MMORPG thrusts players into the midst of an intense conflict between Slayers and the Vampires, with two types of races and classes to choose from. This includes the Melee Slayer (Assault, Titan), the Ranged Slayer (Chaser, Valkyrie), the Melee Vampire (Bloodwalker, Demonica) and the Ranged Vampire (Darkeye, Occultist).
The mobile-optimised game also features blockchain-based economies, giving players a true play-to-earn experience across the single-player mode, co-op battles, PvP modes and more. A special launch event is currently underway, so it's a great time to take part in the daily login event to score tons of in-game goodies.
5
Growing Up
If you've always felt like the '90s were a better era, this premium title is your ticket back in time. The mobile sim lets you relive your entire virtual life as you head to school, discover the world around you, meet new BFFs and have the time of your life. The game offers players endless choices that let them take control of where they want their lives to go, whether you're itching for a wholesome coming-of-age journey or you simply want to explore all 30 locations to unlock different branches of the narrative. There are multiple endings to discover as well across 19 characters and over 1000 lines of dialogue.