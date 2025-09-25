Love and Deepspace celebrates 70 million downloads with Zayne’s Edge of Continuum event

Transcending mythologies

Myth-driven storylines of love, sacrifice, and destiny

Unlock the limited 5-Star Memory Pair

Several seasonal celebrations also live

The party hasn’t stopped after Love and Deepspace won Best Mobile Game at gamescom last month, as the romance sim has just crossed 70 million downloads. Now, we’re celebrating with a brand new chapter starring Zayne. The Edge of Continuum Memory Pair event is now live, bringing myth-inspired story content, seasonal celebrations, and a limited 5-Star Memory Pair.

Drawing from Egyptian, Babylonian, and Arabian mythologies, the Edge of Continuum Memory Pair event in Love and Deepspace explores fractured worlds, divine absence, and the fragile thread that binds lovers across realities. At the centre is Zayne’s story, a mix of devotion, misunderstanding, and heartbreak under the golden sands of fate.

The limited Memory Pair, Zayne: Diviner’s Hymn & Zayne: Diviner’s Stillness, is the event’s main attraction. Available in a new Wish Pool, it delivers cinematic highlights like a tense magic restoration sequence, a fiery sunset goodbye, and the MC’s frozen embrace in Zayne’s arms.

Unlocking it also reveals Zayne’s new divine form, barely restrained power wrapped in golden runes, pyramids, and an otherworldly aura that extends into combat with a new sceptre, pyramid-themed VFX, and crowd-control mechanics.

Alongside the story, Edge of Continuum also brings in seasonal activities and rewards. You’ll find fresh MC outfits to purchase, themed log-in bonuses tied to the Mid-Autumn Festival, and the latest Hunter Contest v11.1 stage to test strategies.

Get yourself some freebies by redeeming these Love and Deepspace codes! On top of that, you’ve got special crossover log-in rewards, Zayne-focused Deepspace Trials, and even a quirky Whimsy Mooshie plush, giving you even more reasons to check in daily. The celebration finally rounds off with Seremoon Day surprises, which include messages and gifts that land right in your inbox.

Download Love and Deepspace now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.