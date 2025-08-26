Love and Deepspace makes history at gamesom 2025 with best mobile game win

Otome fans rejoice

Love and Deepspace becomes the first romance game to win Best Mobile Game at gamescom

The immersive dating sim continues to expand with regular updates and story-driven events

The latest You and Midsummer event brings swimsuit-themed memories and seasonal outfits

Love and Deepspace just made history at Gamescom 2025, becoming the first romance game to ever win the Best Mobile Game Award. Infold Games’ hyper-realistic 3D otome experience has been steadily building momentum since its 2024 launch, and now it’s recognised itself as more than just a niche favourite.

Part of what makes Love and Deepspace stand out is the way it keeps growing. The studio has kept the romance alive through regular updates, weaving in new stories, events, and interactive features that keep everyone coming back. Just a couple of weeks ago, the latest seasonal update brought a wave of summer energy with the You and Midsummer event, running until August 31st.

This event leans into beach vibes with a swimsuit-themed Wish Pool, where all five love interests receive exclusive 5-Star Dynamic Memories at boosted rates. Each comes paired with a dedicated summer story quest, ensuring that you're deepening connections while also enjoying seeing the cast in sun-soaked scenarios.

Beyond that, the Lunar and Chocolate Shops are packed with seasonal arrivals, while Moonlit Orchid Day makes its return with stylish couple outfits like Jade Melody, Bamboo Spring, Sundown Echo, and Autumn Frost. Bonuses like memory growth boosts and enhanced Bounty Hunt Rewards also give you even more reason to dive into the fun.

Want to get yourself some freebies? Here’s a list of redeemable Love and Deepspace codes! And if you’re after something more lighthearted, the limited-time Sapphire Voyage minigame puts you on the beach in a fast-paced shooter challenge. It’s a breezy diversion that hands out rewards while keeping the event’s summer theme alive.

