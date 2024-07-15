Love and Deepspace's 'biggest update yet' arrives with Opposing Visions

There's a new character and more to experience

Love & Deepspace's 'biggest update yet' hits the top otome game today

New character Sylus is an enigmatic bad boy with a mysterious past

But it won't remain a mystery for long as you play through a brand-new storyline featuring him

Love and Deepspace, the hit otome game from Infold Games, is getting what's being called its 'biggest update yet' with their new content drop, launching today. Opposing Visions marks the 2.0 update for the game, and aside from a brand new character to meet and even more content for existing characters, there may be a few surprises along the way.

The headliner of this event is Sylus, a self-professed "bad boy" accompanied by an enigmatic crow companion. You'll be able to discover more about his mysterious backstory as you play through his new storyline, with rewards including the 4-Star and 5-Star Memories of Sylus to unlock by the journey's end.

But that's not all, Rafayel, Zayne and Xavier, the existing characters, are getting new outfits to coincide with the release of L&D's new photobooth mode. Letting you capture your favourite characters in all their finery.

And that's not even everything! Because, as a special bonus for this update, the main theme of Love & Deepspace is getting a fresh cover called "Visions opposées" by talented vocalist Mikelangelo Loconte, who features in the top musical "Mozart, l'Opéra Rock."

Naturally, it also wouldn't be a celebration of a new update in a game like this without the inclusion of some free draws. And fans will benefit from 10 free draws and numerous other rewards with this latest update, so don't miss out!

