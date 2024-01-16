Fall in love and explore the stars in Love and Deepspace

Battle Wanderers as you romance Rafayel, Zayne or Xavier

The creator behind the Mr. Love dating game series is launching its latest dating game. Love and Deepspace. The game, which has over 15 million pre-registered users, is a semi-realistic 3D dating sim. Love and Deepspace takes place in the city of Linkon, where you'll embark on a romantic journey and save humanity from the Wanderers that lurk throughout the city.

In celebration of the launch, Infold Games is hosting a community event, An Everlasting Love Witnessed By The Universe. You can record and share your feelings about and hopes for the new game during the event. If you share a recording, there's a chance it will be transmitted to a satellite in Deepspace, along with the character's confessions.

Further, singer Sarah Brightman, who had performed two of the Olympic theme songs, has recorded the theme song for Love and Deepspace. You can listen to the new song in-game or check out the video on YouTube.

Love and Deepspace offers you three romantic leads to choose from: Rafayel, the passionate artist; Xavier, the Deepspace hunter, and Zayne, the cardiac surgeon. Each of the three love interests features a unique personality and Evol abilities. With the help of Rafayel, Zayne, and Xavier, you'll battle the Wanderers using Evol abilities and Memories. Use devastating combos and finisher moves as you fight enemies in intense, real-time combat.

You’ll also get to know the male leads through romantic interactions, such as snapping photos on a date or talking through the night. Your reactions will determine how your romantic interests react.

Love and Deepspace includes beautiful, immersive cutscenes and in-depth storylines. As you wage war against the Wanderers, you'll uncover the truth behind the strange transmission that led to space exploration.

Love and Deepspace is available on the App Store and Google Play. Follow the game on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit the Love and Deepspace official website to hear all the latest Love and Deepspace news.