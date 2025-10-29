Love and Deepspace is going all out with the romance in the new Heartbeats Ablaze event

Pick your own 5-star memory

The Heartbeats Ablaze event will run until November 18th

New five-star memories and themed outfits

Numerous QoL improvements go live too

After celebrating Xavier’s birthday just a few weeks ago, Love and Deepspace is turning the spotlight toward something a little louder and a lot more romantic. The rhythm-driven limited-time event, Heartbeats Ablaze, runs from October 29th to November 18th, bringing a full ensemble of music-inspired 5-Star Memories that practically pulse with energy.

The newly released trailer sets the tone, blending light, sound, and a bit of heat as five new 5-Star Memories take centre stage: [Xavier: Offbeat Track], [Zayne: Chilling Crescendo], [Rafayel: Ignited Echoes], [Sylus: Improvised Flow], and [Caleb: Passionate Overload].

During the event, you can pick any three of the five to focus your Wishes on, with dramatically increased drop rates and a 75% chance that any 5-Star pull will feature one of your chosen Memories.

Each new Memory captures its star’s rhythm and emotion, and the event also adds Memory-Themed Outfits — sharp, expressive stagewear that mirrors their individual performance styles. They’re unlocked through cumulative Wish rewards, alongside special items like Universal Earrings [Heartwork Broadcast] and Deepspace Wish: Limited 5-star.

Quality-of-life tweaks keep the tempo smooth, too. A Precise Wish System guarantees your chosen Memory within two 5-Star pulls, while pity progress continues across all Limited Wish Pools. New Shop Packs, including the Dance Fever Pack and Rhythm Unite Pack, add a few extra perks for anyone looking to top up on Deepspace Wish: Limited items during the event.

All five featured Memories will remain exclusive to Heartbeats Ablaze and won’t join the permanent pool once it ends, so this might be your only encore.

Download Love and Deepspace now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Before you dive in, don’t forget to check out our updated list of Love and Deepspace codes to grab a few bonus rewards and get a head start on those Wishes.