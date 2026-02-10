Devil May Cry: Peak of combat debuts Valentine's goodies and Spring Festival event

Heart eyes

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is celebrating the loveliest holiday with an intense new update

Jump into the Endless Abyss once more with two new exclusive costumes

Meanwhile, the Spring Festival 2026 is set to go live with exclusive avatars

While January is undoubtedly a miserable time, February at least has some stuff to look forward to. With Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year, there's no shortage of celebrations. Even so, you'd be surprised that the latest to embrace the lovey-dovey season is none other than Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

Yes, the mobile adaptation of the hit, stylish action brawler is set to introduce a brand-new Valentine's Day exclusive. Two new limited-edition character skins will debut with a V's Charismatic Ally look and Dante's Devil Sword costume. To help you out in making the most of these new versions, you can also be accompanied by the spirit Binding Cupid.

Of course, they're not necessarily the main crux of this event, which might be stretching what you'd call a Valentine's celebration. But the Endless Abyss, arriving February 12th, sees you rampaging your way through the Bloody Palace once more. And blood is red, so I assume that would count in this case.

My Bloody Valentine's

But of course, Valentine's Day is sort of the secondary concern here after all. Because Lunar New Year is right around the corner, and DMC: Peak of Combat is also celebrating that with its new Spring Festival 2026 event. Be sure to take a glance at our Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes list for an up-to-date list of goodies!

The event will see the debut of a limited-time Lunar Sword Avatar and other cosmetics, including two new skins for the Yamato. And while it may not be as grandiose as some of the other Lunar New Year celebrations we've had its certainly a pretty compelling reason to hop in.

