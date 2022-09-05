Lost Light redeem codes for materials, gold coins and more (September 2022)

If you're eager to grab the latest free loot in the game, then our Lost Light redeem codes will most certainly come in handy. We've gathered all the latest working codes for the game, so if you want to get some free materials, gold coins, and food, you've come to the right place.

At the moment, the game hasn't received a lot of codes (since it's only just launched in selected regions), and the ones that have been made available in the past are currently expired. We do check for new ones every day though because we're positive there will be some in the near future.

Active Lost Light redeem codes

None at the moment

Expired codes

mdjw6jd3ry

md38ky44r4

These are all the codes that are currently active in the game. Make sure to claim them as soon as possible, because they are only valid for a limited period of time.

How to redeem the codes in Lost Light

Step 1: Head over to the Settings menu in the bottom left corner of the screen.

in the bottom left corner of the screen. Step 2: Tap on the Redemption Center button.

button. Step 3: Type in your code, and hit the Redeem button.

In order to redeem them, simply follow the steps below.

That's it - the rewards should be with you right away. It's a very simple and straightforward process, so make sure you claim any of the new codes as soon as they release.

How to get more Lost Light redeem codes?