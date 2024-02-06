Check out the Radiumond Arena in Lost Light season 8 Undercurrent

Snag exclusive Dragon Year outfits.

Lost Light is launching season 8: Undercurrent.

Test your mettle in the new Radiumond Arena.

Survive Radiation Sandstorms in new game mode, HeLa Source.

Lost Light, a free-to-play mobile survivor shooter from NetEase Games, is officially launching its 8th season. Dubbed Undercurrent, the new season introduces a new arena, the Radiumond Arena as well as a new game mode. Additionally, it is now possible for you to gain all of Lost Light’s weapon skins through in-game activities.

The new season introduces a revamped companion, exclusive Dragon Year outfits, double rewards and more. You will also notice an improvement in the quality of the game’s graphics as well as better drop rates. Undercurrent also brings brand-new gameplay features and perks to the game.

Season Eight: Undercurrent also introduces a new game mode HeLa Source. HeLa Source is a challenging and intense new game mode in which you must survive a Radiation Sandstorm to gain valuable rewards. You can also earn tokens in the Radiumond Arena which you can exchange for a variety of rewards. Additionally, by participating in various seasonal in-game events you can earn limited-time Dragon skins.

Lost Light is a post-apocalyptic survival shooter in which you play as a member of the Firefly Squad on a mission to save the world. You’ll salvage resources as you battle enemies and explore the game’s map. Uncover the truth behind the Pheromone Outbreak and fight for survival in the formidable Exclusion Zone.

Lost Light lets you rescue other players and team up with them to survive. You can send an SOS signal if you’re knocked out to help other players find you. Of course, not all players are friendly so giving away your location could be your salvation or lead to your demise.

Lost Light is available on the App Store, Google Play, and PC. To download the game for PC, visit the Lost Light website. To stay up to date on all the latest Lost Light news follow the game on VK, Facebook or Discord. You can also keep up with the latest updates and news by checking out the game’s website.