Lost Light celebrates holiday season with new game mode, limited-time skins and more

NetEase is celebrating all the festive fun of the holiday season with a special Christmas-themed update within Lost Light, proving that just because it's the end of the world and everyone's out to get you, doesn't mean you can't celebrate Christmas.

In particular, the latest update for Lost Light lets you experience a new game mode within the survival shooter. Aptly titled Golden Deer Hunt, the new mode tasks you with gathering the limited-time item Golden Deer scattered in specific locations across the map. It's pretty rare, so you can be sure that everyone else will be fighting tooth and nail to nab it for themselves.

You can also get your hands on exclusive holiday skins beginning December 21st until January 3rd - plus, Christmas outfits will be on sale as well, so you can definitely gear up to celebrate the season with your best buds online.

Additionally, you can also score the special Christmas Star weapon skin with the game's limited prize draw, so now's as good a time as any to wish that the RNG gods are in your favour.

While you're at it, are you on the hunt for more freebies you can get your hands on within the game? Why not take a look at our list of Lost Light redeem codes to get your fill?

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Lost Light on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.