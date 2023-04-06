Lost Light is celebrating Easter with loads of in-game events and a sneak peek at the future season

NetEase Games has just released a new update for its popular mobile survival game, Lost Light. It features an Easter Party and players can join in to earn loads of rewards. Just by logging in between April 7th and 19th, survivors will be granted an Easter Exclusive Avatar, Avatar Frame, and other freebies. Plus, there’s some news pointing to the new season as well.

For Lost Light’s latest update, Easter Eggs have been scattered all over the map. Players can join the exclusive map for the event, which is full of sound effects that can be heard during Operations. They aren’t anything to worry about though, because they’re pointing towards where the eggs have been hidden. Finding them will grant Easter Coins that can be exchanged for loads of rewards.

That’s not all, the developers have prepared an entire basket of goodies for survivors. Those Easter Coins I mentioned above can be obtained by other means as well. They are given away as login rewards and also for clearing Daily Missions.

The Easter Party is set to offer a truckload of prizes to all survivors. Players logging in for five consecutive days will earn an Easter Exclusive Avatar and Avatar Frame. But that Targeted Serum is what everyone should be looking for. It is an extremely important item because it’s the only thing that prevents progress from being lost when the season ends.

Speaking on the current season-ending, NetEase has released a sneak peek for its successor. It will introduce new features, upgrades to the weather system, co-op puzzles, air ducts, and some mysterious legacies as well. On top of that, a brand new futuristic city map will be added, featuring uninhibited skyscrapers and desolate neighbourhoods.

Get ready to explore the upcoming Pheromone Tower soon. Download Lost Light now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.