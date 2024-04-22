Loop Hero shares gameplay video ahead of release

The mind-bending RPG is just days away from release

A couple of months ago, Playdigious announced that they would be bringing Loop Hero to Android and iOS, Four Quarters’ mind-bending time loop RPG. With only days to go until the official release, the excitement is building up. The developers have added to that with a new gameplay trailer that has just gone live, showing what the mobile port has to offer fans.

In Loop Hero, you embark on a mysterious journey through randomly generated loops, where you must take on formidable bosses to break the never-ending time loop. With its retro pixel art style and gloomy story, you’ll be immersed in the universe of this dark fantasy roguelike.

As you go further in this eerie journey, you will begin rebuilding the world that was lost by gathering equipment to help bring back forgotten memories. Along the way, you will become more powerful and will eventually be able to bring back your reality by recreating the camp. Another cool mechanic is the Lens Feature that will be exclusively available on mobile devices. It lets you place cards on the loop and observe every minute detail on the smaller screen.

The mobile version of Loop Hero has been carefully redesigned to provide you with an optimized interface and enhanced user experience. With Game Centre achievements, cloud save functionality, and support for MFi controllers, this mobile port tries to stay true to its original, while offering all the improvements that come with these new platforms.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Loop Hero on mobile on April 30th, you can pre-register on the App Store or Google Play to receive a special 10% off launch price. Instead of $6.99, you can get your hands on the roguelike for $6.29 to kick off your journey in breaking this vicious cycle. The first chapter will be free to try for everyone.