Loop Hero tasks you with breaking free from The Lich's time loop, out now on iOS and Android

Do you have what it takes to break the loop?

Save the world from The Lich

Optimised interface

Cloud saves and controller support

Playdigious invites you to rage against the machinations of The Lich in Loop Hero, now available on iOS and Android. Deploy your mystical cards and save the world across a retro-style dark fantasy land, and take down epic bosses to recover your memories along the way.

In Loop Hero, you can look forward to strategising how best to place your deck to survive each loop. You can unlock a variety of classes and cards as well as guardians that will aid you on your quest. Then, equip the loot you gain to boost your survivors' camp across randomised loops.

The mobile version also features a revamped interface that's been optimised for touchscreens, as well as Game Center achievements and Cloud Save functionality that lets you share your progress across devices. It also features MFi controller compatibility along with iPhone 15 optimisation.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Loop Hero on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game where you can give the first chapter a test run before committing to a full purchase at $6.99 a pop or your local equivalent. There's a special launch discount at 10% off, so grab the game while you can to take advantage of that sweet deal.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.