Treesplease Games announces Longleaf Valley players have helped plant one million trees

Longleaf Valley is a merge game that also lets players contribute towards reforestation

Treesplease Games will provide players with a special reward for the milestone

Players have contributed to over one million trees being planted across the globe

Treesplease Games, the developers of Longleaf Valley, have announced that over one million trees have been planted thanks to the assistance of players. The developer has also announced that everyone will receive a 'special reward' as thanks for their help in reaching this milestone.

First announced back in early 2023, Longleaf Valley allows players to collect Tree Tokens they can then exchange as donations towards planting trees in real life. With Treesplease's stated mission of fighting climate change and using games for good, it seems they've succeeded!

Treesplease had previously touted just how effective releasing Longleaf Valley on smartphones could be in bringing causes like reforestation to a vast audience. They're not the only ones, of course, as On the Edge Productions - the game design wing of conservation organisation On the Edge - have also pitched into the world of mobile with Electric Blue: Gecko Dash! to promote the preservation of endangered animals and combat poaching. However, Longleaf Valley is further evidence with this impressive milestone that mobile really can be used for good with tangible real-world benefits and not solely raising awareness!

CEO and co-founder of Treesplease Games had a special message for players following the announcement, saying: “I’m extremely proud of the results of Longleaf Valley, and the efforts of our world-class team. Together we’ve lived up to our initial ambitions, to prove that games can have a positive impact on the world by protecting nature and tackling climate change.

"It is incredibly exciting to see that vision come to life and I could not be more excited to see what we can achieve together with our players in the future.”

