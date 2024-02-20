Comic-book-inspired idle game Invincible: Guarding the Globe releases for iOS and Android

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is based on the hit comic-book and animated series

You'll be able to recruit numerous characters from the series to fight for you

An original storyline is also one of the touted features of this new game

Invincible: Guarding the Globe, the new idle game based on the hit comic book and animated series from writer Robert Kirkman and artists Ryan Ottley & Corey Walker, has launched for iOS and Android. Now you can collect and form a team of characters both big and small from the series.

We originally covered the announcement and hints of a late February release for this hotly-anticipated new game. And now we're excited to see how it ends up being received by new players and Invincible fanatics alike.

In Invincible: Guarding the Globe you'll take on the role of a commander in the GDA (Global Defence Agency) tasked with helping protect Earth from a variety of threats. It also features a new storyline separate from the original - naturally including cloning - which we reckon will serve to explain the presence of several characters - and a unique idle-battle system where multiple confrontations can take place simultaneously with different teams. Check out the trailer below!

It's rather ironic that Invincible, a series which served as a sort of deconstruction and homage to classic superhero series would end up one day becoming a major franchise in its own right. Even more so that it then gets its own collectathon idle game where you recruit and battle it out with a variety of characters from the series.

But for those who enjoy Kirkman, Ottley and Walker's mixture of pastiche and original heroes, even those who only received a little bit of screen-slash-page time before inevitably kicking the bucket in the brutal series, will enjoy being able to bring together an eclectic team of heroes.

