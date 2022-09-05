Logitech G Gaming handheld's leaked photos show possible Android-powered content

As reported on Mobidictum, the Logitech G Gaming handheld appears to be running on Android based on leaks online. The latest competitor to the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck is a joint endeavour between Logitech and Tencent, and the upcoming handheld cloud gaming device will supposedly be launched later this year.

The Logitech G Gaming handheld gave the community a little sneak peek via leaked images from Evan Blass' Twitter account, and these have since then been DMCA-ed by Logitech G.

The official blog announced the partnership early last month. “Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” says Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab. “Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.”

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” says Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

Details are all a little hush-hush, but for now, you can sign up to know the latest updates on the upcoming console. You can also check out the Evercade EXP for handheld gaming goodness (and if you're particularly interested in old-school retro titles you can play while you're on the go). You can also have a look at these retro and retro-inspired games on Android if you're looking for your daily dose of nostalgia while you wait!