Evercade EXP adds 18 built-in Capcom titles to the soon-to-be-launched retro games console

Retro games console Evercade EXP has teamed up with Capcom for 18 built-in titles as bonus content. EXP players can get their hands on iconic games such as Mega Man, Street Fighter II: Hyper Edition, Breath of Fire, Final Fight, Strider, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts and more.

With Evercade EXP's TATE feature, players can also experience vertical games in their OG form as in the case of 1942, 1943, Commando and Wolf of the Battlefield: MERCS. The impressive roster of Capcom titles includes games from 8 and 16-bit home consoles as well, namely, Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X and Breath of Fire. All these will be readily available with no downloads, code redemptions and physical cartridges needed.

Featuring a 4.3” high resolution IPS screen and 400 games in the Physical Evercade collection, the Evercade EXP boasts a convenient TATE Mode that lets players turn their console 90 degrees anti-clockwise to play their favourite titles without having to tinker around with awkward controls. It also features built-in WiFi along with USB-C charging, and each box comes with the IREM Arcade 1 cartridge collection on top of the Capcom titles.

If you're eager to get your hands on the Evercade EXP, you can pre-order beginning September 6th on the official website. The unit has a price tag of £129.99 / $149.99 / €149.99 and will officially launch on November 24th. There will only be 5,000 units of the Evercade EXP Limited Edition packages, so it's best to grab this true collector's item while you still can. For now, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded YouTube clip above to get a taste of the Capcom titles in store for you.

Can't wait to get that old-school feeling back? You can also have a look at these retro and retro-inspired games on Android if you're looking for your daily dose of nostalgia while you wait!