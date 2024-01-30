Take bacon off the menu with these three tips for Little Piggy Defense

That'll do pig, that'll do.

Little Piggy Defense is a tower defence title in which you take control of a lone pig hero and attempt to defend your forest home against waves of menacing monsters that want nothing more than to wipe you out once and for all.

You have the ability to perform your own attacks, but your best chance of survival is to utilise a selection of powerful towers that you can build almost anywhere on the battlefield. These towers all have unique abilities and will slice, dice, squash and burn your enemies to a very satisfying crisp.

Little Piggy Defense starts out simple enough, but its difficulty level ramps up quickly as you begin to meet bigger and badder foes and the game's stages throw more and more waves of increasingly formidable monsters at you.

But fear not. Here are some tips that will turn you from a hog into a hero.