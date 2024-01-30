Take bacon off the menu with these three tips for Little Piggy Defense
That'll do pig, that'll do.
Little Piggy Defense is a tower defence title in which you take control of a lone pig hero and attempt to defend your forest home against waves of menacing monsters that want nothing more than to wipe you out once and for all.
You have the ability to perform your own attacks, but your best chance of survival is to utilise a selection of powerful towers that you can build almost anywhere on the battlefield. These towers all have unique abilities and will slice, dice, squash and burn your enemies to a very satisfying crisp.
Little Piggy Defense starts out simple enough, but its difficulty level ramps up quickly as you begin to meet bigger and badder foes and the game's stages throw more and more waves of increasingly formidable monsters at you.
But fear not. Here are some tips that will turn you from a hog into a hero.
1
Tip #1 More walking equals more damage
The baddies in Little Piggy Defense enter the battlefield from the top of the screen and steadily make their way downwards in a straight-ish line towards the home that you've been tasked with protecting.
You can, however, force your foes to deviate from their path by placing a tower in their way, making them have to go around it.
This can be used to your advantage. If you place your various towers in lines (see the screenshot above for an example) rather than dotting them randomly around the battlefield, you can create corridors the monsters have no choice but to follow.
Instead of walking around one of your towers in a matter of seconds, your enemies are slowed down significantly and are kept in the damage zone of each of your towers for longer, meaning they take a much bigger beating along their journey.
This method doesn't help with flying enemies, mind, but with your towers keeping any ground attackers busy, your hero pig can pick these off himself without any real bother.
2
Tip #2 New isn't always better
Every time you successfully repel an attacking wave of baddies, you're allowed to pick one of three randomly generated rewards. The prizes are either a new tower to add to your arsenal or an upgrade for one of your pre-existing armaments.
As tempting as it is to grab yourself a new and shiny piece of hardware every time, the upgrades are often a lot more beneficial. Some of them are substantial, especially when you begin to stack them.
Increasing the attack power of your pig hero by a massive 49 per cent, for example, can be a lot more useful than unlocking a new Pig Snout Trap. Opting to boost the speed or damage output of your Wooden Log Pig towers rather than selecting fresh weaponry can also turn the tide of war in your favour, especially if you've already placed several on the battlefield.
You want to maximise the total amount of damage you can deal to an oncoming wave every time your towers fire off an attack, so keep that in mind while deciding which reward to select. If none of the three options take your fancy, you can - once per battle - watch a quick ad to re-roll them.
3
Tip #3 Preparation is the key to victory
'By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail'.
Benjamin Franklin probably didn't have Little Piggy Defense in mind when he muttered those now infamous words, but it's still a great quote to keep housed in the back of your mind while playing.
As you successfully defeat waves of enemies you earn coins and other items that you can then spend between battles on equipment and trait upgrades. These are very important and shouldn't be ignored.
You can, for instance, upgrade your towers to unlock new abilities that stun foes or cause massively increased damage to smaller beasts. The abilities you unlock will be added to the pool of random rewards that you earn in battle after each wave.
If you choose to improve your pig hero's personal equipment instead, you'll increase his overall health and attack power. Then, there are traits, which when enhanced permanently boost the base damage output of your towers, as well as the max health of your headquarters and the game's protagonist.
You'd be a fool to ignore these.
We hope these tips come in handy. If you're looking for games similar to this one be sure to check out the top tower defence games on Android, or for a completely different experience here are the best mobile games of 2024 so far.