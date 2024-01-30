CSR 2 boss times you need to beat to unlock their cars

If the smell of burning rubber, nitrous and people with more money than sense are the three things you think make the world a better place, then the mobile drag racing game CSR2 should be your first pick! Here’s how to unlock all the boss cars you’ll encounter and what times you need to achieve to beat them.

In CSR2, players are challenged to beat a succession of characters in high-octane drag races. To do so, you’ll need to get yourself off to a flying start, gear-shifting along the way to keep up the pace and outrun your opponent. It’s a relatively simple game, no steering or braking, just rev up your car correctly at the start and tap to gear-shift whenever the dial is in green. But the opportunity to collect dozens of accurately modelled supercars and the timing involved definitely makes for a fun and exhilarating time. Speaking of those collectable cars…

The Fast and the somewhat miffed

The storyline of CSR2 follows a pretty linear path aside from all the optional and PvP races you can engage in. You’ll slowly climb the ranks of the underground drag-racing circuit by taking on the lieutenants of any given gang, beating them one by one before getting the chance to take on that gang’s boss. Each boss drives their own unique car that has a special design and stats.

In CSR2 it’s possible to unlock the cars used by each of the bosses you encounter. All these bosses drive unique versions of existing vehicles. So you won’t miss out on any specific models, but for the completionist in all of us, these are a must-have. But to do so you’ll need to beat them in a time trial race, for which you’ll only get a single chance to win to unlock the car.

You don’t need to worry if you’re concerned about progressing the storyline, however. The race to actually dethrone the boss is separate from the optional race where they’ll put their car on the line. So although you’ll only get one chance to snatch up these one-of-a-kind machines you’ll still be able to progress through the story no matter what.

Below we’ve listed all the cars you can acquire, which boss and gang they belong to and what time you need to beat to unlock them! The times for these trials differ by some fractions of a second according to some players, so to be safe we’re listing the lowest reported time.

Tier 1: KJ (Nu Fangz) - Toyota 86 Rocket Bunny (13.307s)

Tier 2: Ashleigh (Gold Rushers) - CLA 45 AMG (12.015s)

Tier 3: Kurtz (Azure Inferno) - Ford Mustang HPE750 (10.588s)

Tier 4: Victor (Shax Industries) - Jaguar F-Type Project 7 (14.179s)

Tier 5: Tyler Shax (Shax Industries) - Koenigsegg Agera R (11.957s)

Those are all the boss times you need to beat to unlock their cars in CSR2!