Little Big Robots, My.Games' latest entry in the War Robots universe, is now live on mobile

My.Games is expanding the War Robots universe with the launch of Little Big Robots. Pixonic is carrying forward the legacy of the mobile shooter series with a new twist on Android and iOS. With new features, game modes, and robots, there’s a lot waiting for players in this light-hearted yet deep story.

Little Big Robots maintains the series’ multiplayer shooter genre while offering a fresh new tale on it. Fan-favourite robots will return to the game in a way they’ve never been seen before. The franchise’s first two titles were a bit on the darker side but Little Big Robots is much more relaxed and enjoyable. It’s the perfect game to play together with friends and family.

Going in that direction means the mechs can’t be ruthless and destructive either. They’re still battle machines at the end of the day but are extremely bubbly and cute. These mechs come in different shapes and sizes, ranging from bipeds to four-legged and flying ones. There’s a bunch of new robots but longstanding fans will recognise some familiar faces as well.

Like its predecessors, the latest title also features the build-making system. All mechs have their own unique abilities and can equip several weapons like machine guns, shotguns, grenades, and rockets. Players can form teams of up to five different robots who can be mixed and matched to create the perfect combination of combat machines.

Everyone will find something they like in the game as there are single-player, duos, and 4v4 matches to participate in. Additionally, the battle royale format also comes to Little Big Robots, a first for the series. Currently, 20 robots and 25 weapons are available, with a lot of features being added in future updates.

Interested players can download Little Big Robots now for free by clicking on their preferred link below.