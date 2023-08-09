Far After releases Collector's Edition on Game Boy Color with exclusive real-life goodies

Bitmap Soft has announced the official launch of the collector’s edition of Far After, the studio's "hybrid platformer ARPG" for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The game offers plenty of magical encounters as well as beastly fiends to combat, as players follow the tale of two friends who must learn to wield their enchanted birthright throughout the story.

In Far After, you can look forward to venturing into mysterious forests and mastering your magic, as you try to defeat all manner of monsters across animated cutscenes. The character-driven tale provides 3.5 hours of gameplay with a unique blend of combat and platforming.

As for the game's Collector’s Edition, you can look forward to scoring some exclusive IRL goodies such as a collector's coin and a memory stick that's styled like a credit card. This contains assets as well as the game ROM - plus, you can also nab an A3 poster, A4 art cards, and even a signed and numbered certificate. Top that all off with a special slipcase and artbook, and it's one for the most avid fans to keep (the Standard Edition Game is also included, of course!).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself with all of the official swag, you can do so by ordering Far After from the official website. It costs £140 or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.