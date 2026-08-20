Limit Zero Breakers' second closed beta promises even more story and exciting raids

Limit Zero Breakers has opened registration for its latest closed beta

This preview will include access to a new chapter of the story and spin-off narratives

Not to mention new characters and raids to compete in

Ever since its announcement, Limit Zero Breakers has been one upcoming release we've kept a close eye on. Perhaps NCSoft's most ambitious release yet, it's styled as an RPG that feels like an anime come to life. Now, with its second closed beta on the way, this will be the most complete version of Limit Zero Breakers fans have come to grips with!

Sign-ups for the second closed beta of Limit Zero Breakers are already open, with a planned launch of the CBT on September 9th, so be sure to check in on the official Discord to sign up. The new Frontier Test promises access to chapter three of the main story, as well as a variety of side stories, raids and characters to encounter.

Breaking the rules

As I mentioned in my overview of the most recent preview , Limit Zero Breakers is an interesting attempt to refine the anime-style RPG. There's a lot of familiar mechanics with the hack 'n slash, brawling combat, but a few interesting ideas that make it more distinct, such as the enormous Weaver Lance you can call down from the titular airship.

Developer VIC Game Studios have been keen to point to the high-quality animation, design and general aesthetic of Limit Zero Breakers. And at a glance you'd be forgiven for mistaking it for being based on an existing IP. So the story and characters will be key to whether this is a success.

It's also an ambitious release to be published by NCSoft after one of their last big pitches, Battle Crush, ended up shuttering. You can't get much different from an ambitious action RPG such as Limit Zero Breakers! So it remains to be seen how this'll all pan out for the parties involved.

Still, they'll have stiff competition either way on mobile. Just take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), and you'll see some amazing new releases well worth playing right now!