Lightning Princess is Netmarble's upcoming idle RPG, now open for pre-registrations

SuperPlanet have had a great year so far with hit titles like Demigod Idle: Rise of a Legend and Magical Girl: Idle Pixel Hero. Carrying forward their legacy of idle games is the most anticipated one yet, Lightning Princess, an electrifying idle action RPG. Pre-registrations have just begun as it gears towards a release before the end of the year.

Lightning Princess’ story begins centuries ago when the lightning god created land. Every girl who possessed excellent abilities was granted a drop of his blood, which gave them special powers, thus turning them into Lightning Princesses. However, he vanished one day, kicking off a war for the lightning throne itself.

Tireless battles were fought, but no one was worthy enough for the throne. Ultimately, a decision was made to stop the reckless sacrifices and choose one Lightning Princess who would represent each family in a tournament for the throne. This led to the second phase of the war, with every super-powered girl vying for power.

As for the gameplay, the goal is to destroy as many monsters as possible using devastating lightning-based attacks. Players can collect a large number of unique skills such as Thunderstrike, Lightning Beam, Lightning Dragon, and Lightning Hammer as they hack & slash their way through the competition.

The game can be played manually and in an idle way. The princess can go crazy on autopilot or players can gather energy themselves to obliterate waves of monsters. It’s not just monsters that they must face as the Arena puts them up against other Lightning Princesses as well.

With pre-registrations beginning now, there are a bunch of milestone rewards to get as well. Here’s a look at them:

100,000 – The Prepared One’s Backpack Skin + Rubies x3,000

300,000 – The Prepared One’s Weapon Skin + Rubies x4,000

500,000 – The Prepared One’s Costume Skin + Rubies x5,000

Pre-register for Lightning Princess using your preferred link below.