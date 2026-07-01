Life and Lemon offers deck-building and farming for a super-cosy experience

When life gives you a lemon...

Life and Lemon is set to offer an intriguing mix of cosy farm sim and deckbuilder

Tend to, harvest and maximise the yield of your crops across different biomes

And meet a cast of quirky, eclectic characters backed by calming music

There are plenty of options out there if you fancy a cosy game on mobile, and card games for that matter. But Life and Lemon stood out to me for combining the two, with deckbuilding married to farming gameplay and a surprisingly engaging pastel world to feast your eyes upon.

Currently set to arrive on PC in 2027, with a planned mobile release afterwards, Life and Lemon sees you planting, tending and harvesting fruit crops. The challenge lies in maximising your growth and yield, as well as unlocking new cards and tools to help you out. There are 80+ cards, and a variety of ways to use them as you pursue your agrarian ideal.

Lemon-scented

There's plenty more beyond that central conceit, of course. You'll be able to explore all manner of different levels (as seen above) ranging from gorgeous beaches to orchards, each of which has their own different effects and mechanics for you to deal with.

And of course, given this is a cosy game, you'll have a wide array of characters to meet, a cute backing soundtrack to keep you in that laid-back mood and plenty of new crops to discover on your travels.

It's a shame that we're not going to see Life and Lemon come straight to mobile, as I can see this being a particularly exciting game for fans of something like Stardew Valley, but who want a more casual 'gameified' experience. Hopefully, if it proves to be a hit on PC, we'll see that mobile release pushed a bit ahead so we can get our hands on it sooner.

In the meantime, if you want to check out more great upcoming games which you can actually play ahead of their launch, why not check out our list of the best mobile games in soft launch which you can have a go at right now?