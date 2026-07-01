Uno Wonder introduces new 2v2 Uno Teams mode for double the friendship-ruining fun

Uno Wonder is set to introduce the brand-new Uno Teams mode

It pits you in 2v2 against other players, with exclusive cards

Enjoy it offline in Journeys mode or online with pals in Friends Room

Ever since it was first introduced, Uno has made an impression on tabletop enthusiasts. Of course, that impression is usually friendship-ruining fun, but who hasn't lost a lifelong pal over a poorly (or correctly) timed draw four? But in Uno Wonder, you'll be able to double that with the addition of Uno Teams mode!

Uno Teams is a spinoff of the card-shedding original that, rather than pitting all players against one another, puts them together in teams of two. The new update allows you to either team up with friends or take on the challenge solo, pairing up with other players from across the world.

You have Uno!

The change isn't just a new mode either, you'll also be able to play in the red vs blue Uno Teams arena, playing with an all-new themed deck and cards exclusive to the Teams mode that're sure to present a brand-new challenge to contend with, or advantage over your opponents.

Wild Team Play, for example, allows you to choose a colour and then pass the turn over to your teammate. Wild Team Draw Four, fortunately, only requires each player to draw two cards each for a total of four. So at the very least that card isn't quite as ruinous as it usually is.

And you don't even need to head online to play! Enjoy offline levels in Journey before inviting your pals to Friends Rooms for a quick matchup. While I'm not the biggest Uno player (not since... the incident), I think there'll be plenty of you who'll have fun with these newest additions.

In the meantime, if you fancy putting your card skills to the test, then it's not just Uno Wonder that's worth trying. Check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS for some of our favourite picks you can play right now!