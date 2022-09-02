Legends of Runeterra introduces the new Darkin Saga: Awakening expansion, bringing a ton of new cards and hero units

Riot Games’ massively popular digital card game Legends of Runeterra, based on the equally popular League of Legends, has released its new big expansion; The Darkin Saga: Awakening. This is the first chapter of some planned expansions all to do with the Darkin, a race of demonic weaponry that corrupts their wielders.

Let’s go over the big new heroes being added with this patch since they’re likely to be the most meta-affecting of the bunch. First up, we’ve got the scythe-wielding assassin himself, Kayn. Kayn operates interestingly, with two different forms he can take after levelling up; the Shadow Assassin and Rhaast. One form focuses on quick damaging strikes while the other acts as a tank for damage and healing both himself and your Nexus with each attack.

Next up, we’ve got Master Yi and Jax. Master Yi focuses on the need to be multiplied, as his skill buffs for each copy of other Master Yi cards and also reduces spell costs in your hand by one. Jax, on the other hand, gets a stat buff based on the number of allies he has with equipment attached.

Then, we’ve got the new original character Norra, who’s based around placing Mysterious Portals in the top four cards of their deck. After levelling up and striking the enemy Nexus, these portals will summon random 4/5/6/7 cost allies onto your board.

And finally, Ornn. Ornn can be played with an exact copy of an ally’s equipment or an equipment card in your hand right away, and will Forge himself twice when he attacks. Forge is a new keyword that automatically upgrades the Forged card by +1/+1 or their equipment with the same buff.

All of these are really interesting additions to the game and are sure to swap up the meta, along with the massive list of new common cards being added. If you’d like to check those out, take a look over at dak.gg. In the meantime, if you’d like to get involved with Legends of Runeterra, you can download it for free at either of the links below!