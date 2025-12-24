Legendary Pilots is a retro-inspired flight sim out now on iOS and Android

There's so much more to being a pilot

Flight sim built around career progression rather than hardcore realism

Manage flights, aircraft, crews, and routes while flying varoius jets

Retro pixel-art visuals, simplified navigation systems, and competitive airline rankings

Legendary Pilots is taking off on mobile today, and it’s aiming for a very different runway than most flight simulators you’ve probably tried before.

Out now on iOS and Android, Legendary Pilots isn’t here to grill you on real-world aviation manuals or punish you for missing a checklist step. Instead, it leans into the fantasy of becoming a pilot over time, combining hands-on flying with career progression, airline management, and a cosy retro presentation. There’s also a premium PC version coming to Steam later on, if this ends up being your kind of turbulence.

At its core, Legendary Pilots remains a flight sim which was built by a solo developer who clearly loves planes. But it’s not just a hyper-realistic-looking sim made available on touchscreen. It tells an entire journey as you start small, working your way up from modest aircraft to more serious machines like turboprops and regional jets. It’s nice to see flying be one part of the experience rather than the entire package.

Between flights, you’ll find yourself managing routes, passengers, crews, and your growing fleet. You’ll buy planes, maintain them, upgrade them, and make operational decisions that affect how your airline performs in a living, fictional world. There’s an economy ticking along in the background, AI air traffic filling the skies, and even competitive airline rankings if you feel like seeing how your operation stacks up against others.

The pixel-art style gives everything a retro charm that feels closer to classic management sims than modern cockpit simulators. Navigation is simplified too, using radio-compass mechanics that keep things approachable without stripping away the feeling that you’re actually piloting something.

