TrainStation's recent Save the Rails initiative helps preserve IRL railway history

Pixel Federation recently took the community's love for locomotives offline with its latest Save the Rails initiative, which gave avid train aficionados the chance to save an actual railway in real life.

In particular, the IRL volunteer-run Lynton & Barnstaple Railway in the UK made its debut into TrainStation, allowing players to experience the heritage railway by unlocking the historic steam locomotive, Lyn. Besides exploring the story of this iconic train, every in-game purchase made by its fans during the event went towards supporting the volunteers, whose dedication (and love!) keeps the railway running.

"We are hugely grateful to TrainStation players around the world who’ve supported us through this exciting initiative. Their generosity will help us improve the iconic Lynton & Barnstaple Railway. We hope TrainStation players come and visit us soon and experience Lyn for real," says Giles Perkins, Vice Chair, Trustee and fireman on Lyn.

At the end of the event, Pixel Federation managed to raise more than £30,000 (€35,000) with the help of the community, and if you happened to have a hand in that, that means you've done your part to preserve railway history.

If the initiative wasn’t evidence enough of Pixel Federation’s devotion to train heritage, then you might also be interested to know that the studio produced a real-life, 15-meter, diorama as part of its development of TrainStation 3 (covered in our in-depth TrainStation 3 feature), which helped make it the most authentic title in the series so far.

If you’d like to join a passionate train-enthusiast community, and contribute with future Save the Rails across Europe initiatives, then you can catch all the action over on TrainStation 2 and TrainStation 3 today!