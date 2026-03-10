Legend of Mushroom to collaborate with survival-crafting creature collector Palworld

Be a pal

Legend of Mushroom is teaming with hit survival-crafter Palworld for a new collab

Key Pals from the bestiary of Palworld appear in-game, alongside the new Pal Paradise mode

Take on Faction Leader Zoe as a new boss, and recruit her as a support!

Legend of Mushroom, Joy Games' popular idle-RPG, is set to get in on the collab craze. And to mark two years since release, Legend of Mushroom is teaming with none other than survival-crafting creature collector Palworld! Available now, it promises exciting new content for fans of either game.

As you might expect, this collab sees the introduction of the titular Pals to Legend of Mushroom. These Pokemon-like (for legal reasons only 'like') creatures boast similar special abilities, and you'll be able to recruit quite a few, such as Chillet and Lamball, to your side. Not to mention airborne mounts such as Jetragon!

Of course, Palworld is more than a creature collector at heart. And you can live up to that survival-crafting theme with the new Pal Paradise mode, which lets you create a home for your new companions. The fan-favourite human character, Faction Leader Zoe, also debuts as both a challenging boss and potential Support Hero.

Legendary

If you're diving into Legend of Mushroom for the first time, or making a return, you'll definitely want some help for this exciting collab to make sure you get all the goodies available. Check out our Legend of Mushroom best builds list , or our code compilation for some quick pointers and rewards.

Speaking of rewards, if nothing else, you'll want to check in for the new 14-day login event taking place over the course of the collab. This will net you some event-exclusive Palworld avatars, letting you show off your gains from the event. And if you are really sinking your teeth in, be sure to keep an eye open for new cosmetics for Shroomie to collect, too.

