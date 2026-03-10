Rush Royale to team up with the iconic arcade franchise PAC-MAN for new collaboration

You know the original name for Pac-Man was Puck Man?

Rush Royale is set to collaborate with iconic arcade franchise Pac-Man

A new collab-exclusive map will be available for the next two weeks

Expect mayhem, classic power-ups and bosses based on the iconic Ghosts

My.Games' hit tower defence Rush Royale is set to collaborate with an iconic arcade franchise this month, as Namco's famous Pac-Man arrives in-game. Coming hot off the heels of another collab between Tacticool and Payday, it's clear My.Games have had these exciting new events up their sleeve for a while.

As you might expect, the Pac-Man collab, kicking off March 10th and running until the 24th, will see the introduction of an event-exclusive level themed after the original eight-bit labyrinth of the arcade cabinet.

You'll take on the role of either Pac-Man himself or Rush Royale's own mascot Duck as they try to fight off endless waves of enemies. But it's not just the usual minions you'll need to contend with either, as the (in)famous ghosts Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde will serve as bosses and minibosses to attempt to foil your run.

These aren't mere reskins of existing bosses either, as the ghosts will prove to be powerful foes, with Blinky boasting a meaty health pool (especially for a mini-boss) while Pinky and Inky curse enemy units and defend their own, respectively. And keep a weather eye out for Clyde, who'll be serving as the main boss for this collab map.

You'll earn event points by defeating bosses, which allow you to progress along the usual battle pass track. So keep an eye out for Power Pellets and other classic power-ups to help you out, or (if we're being sneaky) why not take a look at our Rush Royale code list to see about getting another cheeky power-up of your own?

