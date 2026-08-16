Legend of Kingdoms codes (August 2026)
| Legend of Kingdoms
Legend of Kingdoms is a beautiful gacha RPG where you can recruit powerful heroes and assemble them into a perfect team that can take over anything! With the Legend of Kingdoms codes below, you can get some free Jade and Recruit Tickets to make that dream even more achievable!
I've been playing this game for a while, and I have noticed that although there are lots of elements that are pretty F2P-friendly, the codes issued by the devs are pretty generous. And since the gacha is not too bad either, I would say that's a win.
So if you want to check them out, let's dive into the Legend of Kingdoms codes right away!
Active Legend of Kingdoms codes
- BrilliantYouth (expires August 18th) (new!)
Expired codes
- Midsummer
- Heatwave
- JulyGlow
- PeakSummer
- HPFatherDay (expires June 27th)
- ZongziFeast (expires June 25th)
- LOKSunburst
- SolarFlare
- PlayMore61
- PreSummer
- BrightMay
- WarmGale
- ThanksMoms
- LateSpring
- MildSun
- FreshBloom
- BunnyHop (expires April 11th)
- Gotcha2026 (expires April 7th)
- AprilRain
- BloomSeason
- SpringShowers
- SheroPower (expires March 14th)
- StarLights (expires March 09th)
- VernalLOK
- SheroPower
- ThawingBreeze
- YearHorse
- Sweetheart (expires February 20th)
- ColdSnap
- FrostBloom
- New2026Year (expires January 6th)
- GoodBye25 (expires January 4th)
- FrostyWinds
- HPXmas2025 (expires December 30th)
- EveDay2025
- XmasWeek (expires December 28th)
- AUTUMNTASTE
- WaitForXmas (expires December 21st)
- ColdSeason (expires December 14th)
- NewDecember (expires December 07th)
- ThankYou25 (expires December 3rd)
- KeepWarm (expires November 23rd)
- BareBranch (expires November 16th)
- LateAutumn
- GoldenSeason
- HPOctober (expires October 18th)
- EndINSept (expires October 5th)
- HPLOKBD (expires October 6th)
- GlodenWeek (expires October 7th)
- Campday
- Easter
- treegrow
- WomenDay25
- LOKValentine
- Besthope
- LOKFORDC - 100 Jade, 5 Recruit Tickets
- 5kDCmembers - 200 Jade, 10 Recruit Tickets
- RelaxingDay
- SoftCloud (expires September 21st)
- LeafForTree (expires September 14th)
- AutumnTime (expires September 07th)
- SummerEnds (expires August 31st)
- PassionWeek
- CoolingWay (expires August 24th)
- ShiningSun (expires August 10th)
- SweetCream (expires August 3rd)
- IcedIced (expires July 27th)
- SpecialGift
- DoubleSeven
- Junend (expires July 06th)
- Gettinghot (expires June 29th)
- MyFather25
- GoodDay
- ChildDay25 (expires June 6th)
- Dragon25 (expires June 6th)
- Goodluck (expires June 1st)
- MomsDay25 (expires May 17th)
- Maycome
- LaborDay25 (expires May 07th)
- GOHiking
- AprilFool - Valid until April 07
- ChingMing25 - Valid until April 07
- Blossom - Valid until 30th March
- RainRain (expires March 09)
- Winterend
- Snowmelting (expires February 16th)
- Edelweiss (expires February 9th)
- LunarNewyear (expires February 7th)
- HolidayEve (expires February 7th)
- WaitforFeb (expires January 26th)
- NewYear2025
- Eve2024
- Christmas24
- Niceweather
- Bluesky
- 24Halloween
- ColorEgg
- Double11
- Warmcoat
- Grateful2024
- WinterCome
- SnowSnow
- ColdDay
How to redeem codes in Legend of Kingdoms?To redeem the codes above, you can simply follow the steps I've written down below:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon (top left corner of the screen).
- Step 2: Select the Gift Code button.
- Step 3: Type in one of the active codes, and then hit the Confirm button.
The codes are not case-sensitive, so you can type them in however you like. Just bear in mind they have a relatively short expiration date, and you should claim them ASAP.
How to get more codes in Legend of Kingdoms?I noticed that new Legend of Kingdoms codes are typically released on the game's Facebook page or Discord server. If you don't feel like rummaging through all the posts looking for codes, though, you can simply save this page and check it regularly. We add all the new codes as soon as they are released, so you don't have to worry about missing a single one!
Until then, we have plenty more codes! Check out these Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle codes, Magic Forest Dragon Quest codes, and Tales of Terrarum codes!
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