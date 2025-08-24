Magic Forest Dragon Quest codes - Updated weekly

Updated on August 24, 2025 - checked for codes

Do you want to use all the latest promo codes for Magic Forest Dragon Quest? Good, I'm going to share a list of all the active codes so you can get all the freebies in the world!

With promo codes for Magic Forest Dragon Quest, you can get exclusive rewards that consist of Stones, equipment, and much more - they are released regularly, so if you don't want to miss a single one, make sure to claim them ASAP.

We have hundreds of other code articles, including Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle codes that will earn you Jade and Summon Tickets, redeem codes for Isekai Feast and others. Currently, I'm playing this cute cat game as well, so you can redeem codes for Rise of Kittens too!

But we're here to take a look at the promo codes for Magic Forest Dragon Quest, so without further ado, let's dive right in!

Active Magic Forest Dragon Quest codes

BINGO342 - Weekly Reward Code

Weekly Reward Code FIRE183 - 1 God of Disaster Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence

- 1 God of Disaster Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence NNEFUN213 - 5 Orange Pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 10 Junior back decoration essence, 50k Gold coin

- 5 Orange Pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 10 Junior back decoration essence, 50k Gold coin FRESHSTART123 - 1 Horn of Change, 2 Junior stone, 2 Green dragon jade, 100k Gold coin

- 1 Horn of Change, 2 Junior stone, 2 Green dragon jade, 100k Gold coin CELMON01 - 1 High level Holy Artifact Essence, 1 Mid level Holy Artifact Essence, 1 Blue dragon jade, 1 Green dragon jade

- 1 High level Holy Artifact Essence, 1 Mid level Holy Artifact Essence, 1 Blue dragon jade, 1 Green dragon jade MAGICLOVE - 5 Orange Pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 10 Junior stone, 50k Gold coin

- 5 Orange Pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 10 Junior stone, 50k Gold coin MFDQ666 - 1 God of Winter Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence

- 1 God of Winter Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence NEVER090 - 2 War Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence

- 2 War Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence FOREVER27 - 2 Reindeer Mumu Frag, 3 Pink paper cranes, 8 Junior holy stones, 50k Gold coin

- 2 Reindeer Mumu Frag, 3 Pink paper cranes, 8 Junior holy stones, 50k Gold coin PARTY121 - 2 Elf Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence

- 2 Elf Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence HAPPY483 - 5 Orange Pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 10 Junior back decoration essence, 50k Gold coin

- 5 Orange Pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 10 Junior back decoration essence, 50k Gold coin MAGIC2024 - 1 Star Rose Quartz Frag, 10 Brilliant stone set optional, 300 Blue gem, 100k Gold coin

- 1 Star Rose Quartz Frag, 10 Brilliant stone set optional, 300 Blue gem, 100k Gold coin MAGICFOREST - 1 High back decoration essence, 1 Middle back decoration essence, 1 Bright moon crystal, 1 Glowing star crystal

- 1 High back decoration essence, 1 Middle back decoration essence, 1 Bright moon crystal, 1 Glowing star crystal MAGIC666 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 3 Ticket of pet, 6 Junior holy stone, 200k Gold coin

- 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 3 Ticket of pet, 6 Junior holy stone, 200k Gold coin MAGIC777 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior pet food, 200k Gold coin

- 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior pet food, 200k Gold coin MAGIC888 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 1 Royal Pet Skill Book, 2 Junior stone, 100k Gold coin

- 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 1 Royal Pet Skill Book, 2 Junior stone, 100k Gold coin MAGIC999 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 1 Pet Training skill book, 2 Junior holy stone, 100k Gold coin

- 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 1 Pet Training skill book, 2 Junior holy stone, 100k Gold coin SVIP777 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 1 Royal Pet Skill Book, 2 Junior stone, 100k Gold coin

- 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 1 Royal Pet Skill Book, 2 Junior stone, 100k Gold coin SVIP888 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 1 Pet Training Skill Book, 2 Junior holy stone, 100k Gold coin

- 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 1 Pet Training Skill Book, 2 Junior holy stone, 100k Gold coin SVIP999 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior stone, 200k Gold coin

- 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior stone, 200k Gold coin PRE777 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior stone, 200k Gold coin

- 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior stone, 200k Gold coin PRE888 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 3 Tickets of pet, 7 Junior holy stone, 200k Gold coin

- 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 3 Tickets of pet, 7 Junior holy stone, 200k Gold coin PRE999 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior pet food, 200k Gold coin

- 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior pet food, 200k Gold coin DRAGON777 - 1 Star Rose Quartz Frag, 10 Ticket of pet, 1 Rename Card, 1 Medium exp potion

- 1 Star Rose Quartz Frag, 10 Ticket of pet, 1 Rename Card, 1 Medium exp potion DRAGONGO - 1 High level Wings Essence, 1 Mid level Wing essence, 1 Corundum Feather, 1 Feather of Golden Amber

- 1 High level Wings Essence, 1 Mid level Wing essence, 1 Corundum Feather, 1 Feather of Golden Amber MFDQFB - 5 Orange pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 20 Washing reagent, 50k Gold coin

- 5 Orange pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 20 Washing reagent, 50k Gold coin WISH175 - 5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 10 Junior stone, 50k Gold coin

- 5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 10 Junior stone, 50k Gold coin CELWEEK99 - 1 High level Divine Power Essence, 1 Mid level Divine Power Essence, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 1 Shimmering Scepter

- 1 High level Divine Power Essence, 1 Mid level Divine Power Essence, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 1 Shimmering Scepter APLE169 - 5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 20 Washing reagent, 50k Gold coin

- 5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 20 Washing reagent, 50k Gold coin SUNSHINE88 -5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 8 Junior holy stone, 50k Gold coin

-5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 8 Junior holy stone, 50k Gold coin LUCKY857 - 2 Dark Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence

- 2 Dark Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence CELEBRATE888 - 1 Romantic bubble box, 1 Feather of Golden Amber, 2 Ticket of pet, 100k Gold coin

- 1 Romantic bubble box, 1 Feather of Golden Amber, 2 Ticket of pet, 100k Gold coin UNITE1024 - 1 Beautiful music avatar frame, 1 Green dragon jade, 2 Ticket of pet, 100k Gold coin

Expired codes

PINK856 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SHARE646 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards CARRY763 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SONG548 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards MFDQ767 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards LIVE232 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards FIRE805 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards PARTY326 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SNOW433 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards WISH327 - In-Game Rewards



In-Game Rewards APPLE184 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SUNSHINE62 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards NNEFUN091 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards LUCKY654 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards NEVER878 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards WIND709 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards YOGA370 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards MUSIC41 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards WHITEDAY - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards KEY760 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards MOON824 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards PLAY219 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards LOVERDAY66 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards LOVEYOU999 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SHARE45 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards LUNA825 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards PEACH021 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards CARRY83 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards HAPPY66 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SPRING88 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SNAKEYEAR - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards PINK801 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards SONG392 - In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards BYE2024 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards NEW2025 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards LIVE156 - In-Game Rewards

- In-Game Rewards Christmas666 - Christmas code (Expires December 29th)

How to redeem codes in Magic Forest Dragon Quest?

Step 1 : Tap on the Menu > Settings menu (right side of the screen).

: Tap on the > menu (right side of the screen). Step 2 : Go to the Exchange tab (right side of the screen).

: Go to the tab (right side of the screen). Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Claim button.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

All the rewards will appear in Friend (Mail), which is right next to the chat - don't forget to claim them from there!

How to get more codes?

To stay up-to-date on the latest Magic Forest Dragon Quest codes, you just have to save this page and check it regularly! New codes are released frequently on the game's official Facebook page , so we are keeping an eye on it and adding all the new codes as soon as they are released!

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton