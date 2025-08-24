Magic Forest Dragon Quest codes - Updated weekly
Updated on August 24, 2025 - checked for codes
Do you want to use all the latest promo codes for Magic Forest Dragon Quest? Good, I'm going to share a list of all the active codes so you can get all the freebies in the world!
With promo codes for Magic Forest Dragon Quest, you can get exclusive rewards that consist of Stones, equipment, and much more - they are released regularly, so if you don't want to miss a single one, make sure to claim them ASAP.
But we're here to take a look at the promo codes for Magic Forest Dragon Quest, so without further ado, let's dive right in!
Active Magic Forest Dragon Quest codes
- BINGO342 - Weekly Reward Code
- FIRE183 - 1 God of Disaster Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence
- NNEFUN213 - 5 Orange Pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 10 Junior back decoration essence, 50k Gold coin
- FRESHSTART123 - 1 Horn of Change, 2 Junior stone, 2 Green dragon jade, 100k Gold coin
- CELMON01 - 1 High level Holy Artifact Essence, 1 Mid level Holy Artifact Essence, 1 Blue dragon jade, 1 Green dragon jade
- MAGICLOVE - 5 Orange Pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 10 Junior stone, 50k Gold coin
- MFDQ666 - 1 God of Winter Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence
- NEVER090 - 2 War Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence
- FOREVER27 - 2 Reindeer Mumu Frag, 3 Pink paper cranes, 8 Junior holy stones, 50k Gold coin
- PARTY121 - 2 Elf Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence
- HAPPY483 - 5 Orange Pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 10 Junior back decoration essence, 50k Gold coin
- MAGIC2024 - 1 Star Rose Quartz Frag, 10 Brilliant stone set optional, 300 Blue gem, 100k Gold coin
- MAGICFOREST - 1 High back decoration essence, 1 Middle back decoration essence, 1 Bright moon crystal, 1 Glowing star crystal
- MAGIC666 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 3 Ticket of pet, 6 Junior holy stone, 200k Gold coin
- MAGIC777 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior pet food, 200k Gold coin
- MAGIC888 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 1 Royal Pet Skill Book, 2 Junior stone, 100k Gold coin
- MAGIC999 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 1 Pet Training skill book, 2 Junior holy stone, 100k Gold coin
- SVIP777 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 1 Royal Pet Skill Book, 2 Junior stone, 100k Gold coin
- SVIP888 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 1 Pet Training Skill Book, 2 Junior holy stone, 100k Gold coin
- SVIP999 - 5 Red Moon God Pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior stone, 200k Gold coin
- PRE777 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior stone, 200k Gold coin
- PRE888 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 3 Tickets of pet, 7 Junior holy stone, 200k Gold coin
- PRE999 - 5 Wings of Liberty pieces, 8 Elf raffle Tickets, 10 Junior pet food, 200k Gold coin
- DRAGON777 - 1 Star Rose Quartz Frag, 10 Ticket of pet, 1 Rename Card, 1 Medium exp potion
- DRAGONGO - 1 High level Wings Essence, 1 Mid level Wing essence, 1 Corundum Feather, 1 Feather of Golden Amber
- MFDQFB - 5 Orange pet Frag, 5 Junior pet food, 20 Washing reagent, 50k Gold coin
- WISH175 - 5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 10 Junior stone, 50k Gold coin
- CELWEEK99 - 1 High level Divine Power Essence, 1 Mid level Divine Power Essence, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 1 Shimmering Scepter
- APLE169 - 5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 20 Washing reagent, 50k Gold coin
- SUNSHINE88 -5 Orange pet Frag, 1 Junior Holy Spirit Fountain, 8 Junior holy stone, 50k Gold coin
- LUCKY857 - 2 Dark Guardian Sacred Stone, 1 Shimmering Scepter, 1 Brilliant Scepter, 5 Pri-Divine Power Essence
- CELEBRATE888 - 1 Romantic bubble box, 1 Feather of Golden Amber, 2 Ticket of pet, 100k Gold coin
- UNITE1024 - 1 Beautiful music avatar frame, 1 Green dragon jade, 2 Ticket of pet, 100k Gold coin
Expired codes
- PINK856 - In-Game Rewards
- SHARE646 - In-Game Rewards
- CARRY763 - In-Game Rewards
- SONG548 - In-Game Rewards
- MFDQ767 - In-Game Rewards
- LIVE232 - In-Game Rewards
- FIRE805 - In-Game Rewards
- PARTY326 - In-Game Rewards
- SNOW433 - In-Game Rewards
- WISH327 - In-Game Rewards
- APPLE184 - In-Game Rewards
- SUNSHINE62 - In-Game Rewards
- NNEFUN091 - In-Game Rewards
- LUCKY654 - In-Game Rewards
- NEVER878 - In-Game Rewards
- WIND709 - In-Game Rewards
- YOGA370 - In-Game Rewards
- WHITEDAY - In-Game Rewards
- KEY760 - In-Game Rewards
- MOON824 - In-Game Rewards
- PLAY219 - In-Game Rewards
- LOVERDAY66 - In-Game Rewards
- LOVEYOU999 - In-Game Rewards
- SHARE45 - In-Game Rewards
- LUNA825 - In-Game Rewards
- PEACH021 - In-Game Rewards
- CARRY83 - In-Game Rewards
- HAPPY66 - In-Game Rewards
- SPRING88 - In-Game Rewards
- SNAKEYEAR - In-Game Rewards
- PINK801 - In-Game Rewards
- SONG392 - In-Game Rewards
- BYE2024 - In-Game Rewards
- NEW2025 - In-Game Rewards
- LIVE156 - In-Game Rewards
- Christmas666 - Christmas code (Expires December 29th)
How to redeem codes in Magic Forest Dragon Quest?To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Tap on the Menu > Settings menu (right side of the screen).
- Step 2: Go to the Exchange tab (right side of the screen).
- Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Claim button.
All the rewards will appear in Friend (Mail), which is right next to the chat - don't forget to claim them from there!
How to get more codes?To stay up-to-date on the latest Magic Forest Dragon Quest codes, you just have to save this page and check it regularly! New codes are released frequently on the game's official Facebook page, so we are keeping an eye on it and adding all the new codes as soon as they are released!
Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton
