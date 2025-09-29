Legend of Kingdoms celebrates one year of service for the history idle RPG

Kicking butt in ancient China

Legend of Kingdoms is celebrating one year of service with loads of in-game events

The history-based idle RPG sees you recruiting famous faces from China's Three Kingdoms period

You'll be able to recruit a brand-new character in the form of Zen·Lu Bu to boot

The Three Kingdoms period of history is probably one of the most adapted and riffed on. Anime, television shows and yes, gaming too, have all embraced the turbulent Warring States period. Now it's Loongcheer Games celebrating the first anniversary of their own adaptation of the period with Legend of Kingdoms.

With a host of in-game events kicking off today and lasting until October 12th, it's well worth checking in. The headlining addition here, of course, is that of a brand-new character in the form of Zen·Lu Bu on October 5th, complete with his own five-day fighter event. He's sure to be a shoe-in for our Legend of Kingdoms tier list.

Meanwhile, the events kick off with the Gala Sign-in, which offers various rewards if you check in for seven days. Flip Mastery lets you use Jade to draw for rewards, the Joyful Feast sees you exchange flowers to share the love with other players, and Jubilee Relics lets you collect anniversary items to celebrate your main city.

United must divide

Finally, we've got the Strong Fortress event that'll see you taking on hordes of enemies in a new tower defence fashion. Succeed and you'll be able to nab even more event rewards in this new mode that mixes up the gameplay of Legend of Kingdoms.

With his skills Heavenly Might and Heavenly Wrath, Lu Bu certainly lives up to the terror of his namesake. So it's well worth checking in on Legend of Kingdoms' new anniversary events. Just remember you've got until October 5th to check in and get some of those great rewards!

And if you are planning on jumping into Legend of Kingdoms for this event, don't go in alone. You can always check out our Legend of Kingdoms code list to see about getting free rewards from our constantly updated source for promo codes!